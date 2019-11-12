Take the pledge to vote

Maruti Suzuki Sells 10,634 Units of S-Presso in October, Listed Among Top 10 Selling Cars

The new Mini SUV from Maruti's stable has the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood.

News18.com

November 12, 2019
In its first month of sales in India, Maruti Suzuki sold 10,634 units of the S-Presso Mini-SUV in October this year. With its price range that starts at Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the S-Presso rivals the likes of the Renault Kwid and Hyundai Santro.

The new Mini SUV from Maruti's stable has the same 1.0-litre petrol engine from the Alto K10 hatchback under the hood. The engine makes 67-bhp at 5,500 rpm and 90 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. Furthermore, the engine is BS6 compliant and also offers a 5-speed manual gearbox along with an AMT option.

Built on Maruti Suzuki's fifth-generation Heartect platform, it joins cars that include Swift, Dzire, WagonR and the Baleno. The interior of the S-Presso is mostly black and the dashboard sports body-coloured inserts. It also has a round centre console, inspired by sports watches. Finally, the interior houses a digital instrument cluster along with Maruti's SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system.

For the S-Presso, Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, called 'Energetic' and 'Expedition'. It also offers a number of accessories to choose from.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
