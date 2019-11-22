Maruti Suzuki Sells 3 lakh BS-VI Cars in 7 Months, Highest Sales Recorded in October

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the sales of over 3 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles. While the 3 lakh milestone was achieved within just 7 months of the launch of the first BS6 model, close to one lakh sales took place in the month of October.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (M&S), Maruti Suzuki India Limited informed media persons in Jaipur that the company has sold over 3 lakh BS6 compliant vehicles since April 2019. He said, “We are delighted to announce that Maruti Suzuki crossed the milestone sales figure of 3 lakh BS6 vehicles in a short span of 7 months. Of this, close to one lakh vehicles were sold during the month of October owing to the festive demand. These figures are very encouraging and reflect on Maruti Suzuki cars being preferred choice of people, and indicate towards trust placed in our products. With the largest range of BS6 vehicles on offer, Maruti Suzuki cars have garnered widespread acceptance.”

He added, “Initially, there was some confusion in the minds of the consumers regarding the transition from BS4 to BS6. To provide clarity, we rolled out several awareness initiatives to communicate the advantages of adopting BS6 technology. These have helped us build confidence reflecting in the overall response to our BS6 range, which is very encouraging. We have observed that customers across cities have become more environmentally conscious and are willing to upgrade to vehicles with better technology which are environment-friendly.”

In April 2019 Maruti Suzuki had launched its BS6 range with models Baleno and Alto. These BS6 compliant vehicles were launched almost one year before the government timeline of April 2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.