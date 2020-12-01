Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1.53 Lakh Vehicles in November, Clocks Year-On-Year Growth of 1.7 Percent

As another month comes to an end, sales figures of several manufacturers give a good insight into how the automotive industry has been performing in India. The country's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has reported a growth in overall sales.

The Indian automaker said that they have registered a 1.7 per cent overall growth sales in November 2020, as compared to the sales of November 2019. In terms of numbers, the Indian automaker sold 1,53,223 vehicles last month as compared to 1,50,630 vehicles that it sold during the same month last year.

In a statement released by the company, Maruti Suzuki that the total sales include domestic sales of 1,38,956 units and 5,263 units that were sold to other OEMs.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki clocked exports of 9,004 units during November 2020.

Here is a complete, in-depth look at the sales of Maruti Suzuki: