Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 5 Lakh BS-VI Vehicles in 10 Months

In a first, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has clocked cumulative sales of 500,000 BS-VI compliant vehicles in mass cars ahead of the mandated timeline. MSIL is now offering 10 models with BS6 compliant petrol engines. Thanking customers for their support to BS-VI vehicles, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, MSIL said, “We thank our customers for being early adopters of BS-VI technology in our mass offerings. This achievement reaffirms the growth potential of new engines and technologies in India. Early introduction of the BS-VI compliant engine in our popular models represents our commitment to the Government’s vision for a clean and green environment”.

Maruti Suzuki introduced its first BS-VI compliant petrol car in April 2019, a full year in advance from the mandatory deadline. The complete range of Maruti Suzuki BS-VI compliant petrol models now includes: Alto, Eeco, S-presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ertiga and XL6. These contribute nearly 75 per cent of Maruti Suzuki's petrol volumes.

Effective April 2020, when the mandatory emission norms get implemented, Indian automakers will only be able to sell BS-VI compliant vehicles.

