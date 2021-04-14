Maruti Suzuki Sold Most CNG-Fitted Cars in India, Over 1.57 Lakh Units Retailed in FY21

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold over 1.57 lakh factory-fitted S-CNG vehicles in FY2020-21. This is the highest-ever S-CNG car sales by the Company. Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of factory-fitted CNG cars including Alto, Celerio, Wagon-R, S-PRESSO, Eeco, Ertiga, Tour S and Super Carry. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas & the gas industry are working aggressively on the expansion of CNG stations across the entire country.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We see CNG as a technology that has set a new benchmark in green fuel mobility. Maruti Suzuki offers its customers the widest options of factory-fitted CNG-powered cars. At the same time, CNG is becoming one of the most preferred alternative fuels due to its economic cost of running (as compared with the high prices of petrol and diesel) and improved CNG filling infrastructure. With the Government’s clear focus on expansion of CNG outlets in the country, we are confident of greater acceptance of factory-fitted CNG vehicles, even in challenging times.”

Despite a complete lockdown in the initial months of FY2020-21, more than 700 stations have been added in last one year alone, a growth of more than 50%. This rate of network expansion will aid the demand for CNG vehicles. At present, there are more than 2,800 CNG stations across the country, which are likely to cross 10,000 numbers over the next 7-8 years.

