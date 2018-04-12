Maruti Suzuki Starts Export of 2018 Swift from Gujarat Plant

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has today started export of the all-new Swift produced at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), SMC’s 100% subsidiary to produce automobiles in India. Production of the all-new Swift started at SMG in January 2018. It was shipped from Mumbai Port to South Africa, with Maruti Suzuki as its merchant exporter. Export of vehicles from India is expanding to over 100 countries and regions including Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America. In FY2017, total number of exports of Maruti Suzuki reached to 126,000 units (102% year-on-year).The 2018 Swift is built on the same platform as the Baleno and retains the overall silhouette of the original Swift which was launched back in 2005. The front fascia has been revamped completely with a large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever.While the exterior of the Swift is evolutionary, the cabin is something completely different. There’s no hint of the outgoing model as the 2018 Swift gets a minimalistic dashboard, a new upmarket steering wheel, and two-pod instrument cluster. As for its features, the all-new Swift now comes with leather-wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters, reverse parking sensors, front fog lamps, smart key with push-button start, automatic climate control, electrically retractable outside rear view mirrors, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, adjustable rear seat headrests and even a boot lamp.India-bound Swift gets the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine. The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 82bhp and churns out 113Nm of torque. The 1.3-litre engine with 84 PS output has been re-tuned by Maruti to get more output, efficiency and performance. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and AGS is also available on four of the variants.This is the first time an SMG model is being exported. The number of destinations will be expanded. Through this SMC will support “Make in India” initiatives by the Government of India.SMG was established with SMC’s 100% investment to meet the rapidly growing demand in India as well as for expansion of exports from India. Plant No.1 of SMG started operations in February 2017 with annual production capacity of 250,000 units. Plant No.2 is being constructed and will start operations in the beginning of 2019, while Plant No.3 is also being planned. The total annual production capacity of these three plants would be 750,000 units.