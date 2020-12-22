Maruti Suzuki Starts Trial Production of Jimny 3-Door Variant in Gurgaon, Likely to be Exported

Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon plant has started to work on the Jimny SUV. The move has been taken to meet the rising demand for the vehicle. The Gurgaon plant has already started assembling the car on a trial basis. According to a report, the work is currently been done on the three-door variant of Jimny. The factory workers are using the knock-down kit, which has been imported from Japan.The report further added that till now the unit has assembled 50 SUVs.

In order to ease the process, the carmakers have come up with a similar kind of assembly line, which was used for Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, the report said. The SUV’s demand, in some countries, is so high that waiting period has exceeded 10 months. In fact, in a few countries, the entire quota of 2021 has also been sold out.

In terms of specs, the Suzuki Jimny comes with 105 hp 1.5-litre K15B. The car houses a petrol motor, which is naturally aspirated.

The car, which has not been launched in the Indian market yet, will be exported once the assembling work is done. It’s also being reported that the makers believe that this variant will not lure Indian buyers, which is why they are not launching it. Later, the car manufacturer might come up with a suitable variant for India customers.

Meanwhile, Jimny made its debut in the Mexican market last month and within three days of entering the market, the car got sold out for 2021. The car was first launched in Japan and Europe regions.

Image Source