Maruti Suzuki Suffers COVID-19 Impact, Sales Down by 47 Percent in March

Maruti Suzuki India said on Wednesday it sold 83,792 units in March as automakers in the country were forced to suspend operations amid a nationwide lockdown aimed to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The carmaker sold 158,076 units last year but said the numbers were not comparable as the company had to suspend operations from March 22, in line with the government's order.

Last week, the government sent India into a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, forcing automakers such as Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hyundai, Ford and Toyota to suspend car manufacturing.

India's auto industry, which is already under pressure from a slowing economy and lean demand, has been further hit by the suspension of operations.

Ahead of this, the auto giant had announced that it will begin the production of ventilators at its plant to help with the rising cases of COVID-19 in India. An arrangement was made with AgVa Healthcare, an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators. MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month.

AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them.

MSIL would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes. Any other assistance required would also be provided. MSIL would also help, to the required extent to arrange to finance and obtain all permissions and approvals required to enable the higher production. MSIL would provide these services free of cost to AgVa Healthcare.