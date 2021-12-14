Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Achieves 1 Lakh Sales Milestone in 5 Years

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it’s Super Carry commercial mini-truck has recently achieved the record milestone of one lakh cumulative unit sales in just five years of its launch. The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is the only mini-truck in India that comes with a four-cylinder engine and is available in both petrol and CNG options. Maruti Suzuki had forayed into the commercial segment in 2016 with the introduction of Super Carry in India.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “In a very short time, Super Carry has received a phenomenal market reception and has found wide acceptance among customers. Through Super Carry, we have been able to cater to a diverse range of goods carrying customer requirements to enable them to be more efficient and profitable. The S-CNG variant of Super Carry has helped businesses enhance their profitability with its excellent mileage of 21.55km/kg. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be powerful, comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner and that is the reason why customers vouch for its quality. We thank our customers for bestowing their trust in us and making Super Carry, the second best-selling mini truck in the light commercial vehicle space.”

The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is powered by a 1196cc, four-cylinder engine that delivers up to 72hp and 98Nm of torque. ensuring a smooth pickup. It comes with features like reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, a lockable glovebox and a mobile charging socket. Super Carry is the only mini-truck in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a five-litre petrol tank. The Super Carry offers a deck area that is 2183 mm long and 1488 mm wide, along with a payload capacity of up to 740 kg. The Super Carry offers a ground clearance of 175 mm, while suspension duties are performed by reliable MacPherson struts at the front and a rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear.

Super Carry is sold through Maruti Suzuki’s dedicated over 335 Commercial outlets spread across more than 237 cities in India. Along with Super Carry, the commercial channel also retails EECO Cargo and Tour Range (Tour H1, Tour S, Tour M and Tour V) of Maruti Suzuki cars.

