Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Commercial Vehicle Clocks Cumulative Sales of Over 70,000 Since Launch

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki's commercial vehicle Super Carry has reached a cumulative sales of more than 70,000 units in the last four years.

The company, known for its passenger vehicles, had forayed into the commercial segment in 2016.

"Specifically engineered for the Indian mini-truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises. Being the 1st LCV launched with a BS6 petrol variant offering a powerful 1196cc 4 cylinder dumdaar engine," said Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India.

"'Super Carry' has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling 'Mini-Truck' in the 'Light Commercial Vehicle Market'."

Additionally, the company had launched a S-CNG variant in 2017, whereas the BS6 compliant S-CNG variant was introduced in 2020.

The Super Carry had recorded a market share of 15 per cent in FY19-20 and nearly 20 per cent in FY20-21.

"The Super Carry is a practical offering and is used across multiple applications including E-commerce, courier, FMCG and goods distribution amongst others," the company said in a statement.