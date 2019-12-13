Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Completes Three Years in India with 50,000 Units Sold

The light commercial vehicle segment has been the largest volume contributor in the commercial vehicle industry.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry Completes Three Years in India with 50,000 Units Sold
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry (Photo Courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, Company’s first Light Commercial Vehicle has achieved the milestone of 50,000 unit sales within 3 years of its launch. Built on the latest technology, Super Carry offers best-in-segment power and mileage, along with the promise of extensive service support. It aims to augment business of its customers, helping them become more efficient and profitable. Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be comfortable to drive, easy to maintain and profitable for the owner.

Speaking on this milestone Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said, “We thank our customers for their trust and support. Within a short span of three years, Super Carry has created a niche for itself. Developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won widespread appreciation of customers. Super Carry owners vouch for its qualities like best-in-segment power, mileage, easy maintenance, comfort and enhanced storage capacity, which helps enhance their profitability. The second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market, Super carry has been able to create a brand name for itself.”

The light commercial vehicle segment has been the largest volume contributor in the commercial vehicle industry. Globally, Suzuki Motor Corporation has expertise in this segment and the Super Carry is part of that lineage. Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is available across the Company’s 319 Commercial Sales Outlets in 217 cities.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
