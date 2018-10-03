English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCV Recalled Due to Defect in Fuel Pump Supply
The Maruti Suzuki Super Carry comes equipped with a 793-cc diesel engine.
Maruti Suzuki Super Carry. Photo for representation only. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Loading...
Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it is recalling 640 units of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry sold in the domestic market to inspect and fix a possible defect in the fuel pump supply. The recall covers Super Carry units manufactured between January 20 and July 14, 2018, MSI said in a statement.
Beginning October 3, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, it added. MSI rolls out Super Carry from its Gurugram facility.
The company sold around 10,000 units of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) in 2017-18. MSI has established a new commercial sales channel for the LCV business. Besides the domestic market, the company has started exporting Super Carry to countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Beginning October 3, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost, it added. MSI rolls out Super Carry from its Gurugram facility.
The company sold around 10,000 units of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) in 2017-18. MSI has established a new commercial sales channel for the LCV business. Besides the domestic market, the company has started exporting Super Carry to countries like South Africa, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Nepal and Bangladesh.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
-
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Delhi Dynamos Rue Missed Chances as FC Pune City Take Deserving Draw
- Tanushree Dutta hasn’t been Given Protection Against Nana Patekar: Maha Govt
- Taylor Swift is Performing at an Awards Show After 3 Years And No One is Ready For it
- Xiaomi Mi A1 Reportedly Explodes While Plugged in For Charging
- New Study Reveals How Sleep Deprivation Could be Affecting Your Work
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...