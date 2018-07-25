Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire Recalled in India Due to Airbag Defect

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has announced the recalling of the new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. A total of 1,279 units are affected and have been recalled to inspect for a possible fault in the airbag controller units.MSI said in a statement that it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 1,279 vehicles (566 new Swift and 713 new Dzire) manufactured during May 7 to July 5, 2018."Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. Starting July 25, 2018, owners of the vehicles included in this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty part free of cost," the company added.In May this year, MSI had asked customers of 52,686 new Swift and Baleno models to undertake a service campaign to inspect for a possible fault in brake vacuum hose. The company, however, said the exercise did not amount to a recall as the issue did not relate to safety.Automobile manufacturers in India follow a voluntary recall policy adopted by industry body SIAM in July 2012, under which if a company is of the opinion that there is a manufacturing defect that compromises the safety of vehicles, it will voluntarily rectify the problem free of cost to the customer.