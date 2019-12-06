Maruti Suzuki Swift Becomes Best-Selling Car in November 2019

After a prolonged spell of a continued slowdown in the Indian auto industry, a handful of manufacturers reported positive growth in October in light of the festive seasons across the country. However, as the festive season has come to an end, leading manufacturers have yet again reported declining sales. In spite of the imminent slowdown, Maruti Suzuki managed to clinch the lead position among the top-selling cars in India in November.

Maruti Suzuki sold 19,314 units of the Swift hatchback dominating the chart. The car was launched with BS-VI compliant powertrain in June this year. The new version arrived with no change in output which means that the 1.2-litre engine still delivers 83hp and 113Nm of torque. Complying with the new norms has cost the car fuel efficiency which has now come down to 21.2 kmpl. That being said, Maruti Suzuki has not updated its DDIS190 engine and prepped it for the new norms as it had earlier announced to phase it out.

In addition to this, the Maruti Suzuki Swift also got new safety features in order to be on par with the AIS-145 norms. This calls for additions such as a co-driver seatbelt reminder, a speed alert system, and rear parking sensors as standard. Ahead of this, the car shipped with just two airbags, ABS with EBD and driver seatbelt reminder, where features such as the rear parking sensors were only available with the top-spec ZXi and ZDi models.

Complying to the new norms have bumped up the price on the new Swift by Rs 15,000 over the previous BS-IV spec LXi. Meanwhile, the top variant now tops out at Rs 8.89 lakh for the ZDi AGS variant, which is roughly Rs 4,000 more than before.

