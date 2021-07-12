Maruti Suzuki Swift, CNG Models Price Hiked By Upto Rs 15,000 Due to High Input Costs

Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday announced a price change for hatchback Swift and all CNG variants owing to increase in various input costs. The increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) is up to Rs 15,000. Several vehicle makers have raised prices amid the pandemic as input costs have increased. Further, the decline in sales amid the pandemic has also impacted the industry. However, with the situation easing across various states, restrictions are likely to ease and automakers would move back to normalising the operations.

“The new prices are effective from today i.e. 12th July, 2021."

“The price increase in other models is planned shortly and shall be intimated accordingly," a company statement said.

Major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia, Toyota and Honda reported healthy growth in passenger vehicles sales in June, recovering from the disruptions induced by the second wave of COVID-19. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted total sales of 1,47,368 units in June, up from 46,555 units in May. Its domestic dispatches to dealers last month stood at 1,30,348 units, up from 35,293 units in May, as easing of COVID-related restrictions helped the auto major to dispatch more units to dealerships.

The company’s sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, rose to 17,439 units in June from 4,760 units in May this year. Similarly, compact segment vehicles, including Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, increased to 68,849 units last month from 20,343 cars in May. MSI’s utility vehicle dispatches, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, stood at 28,172 units, up from 6,355 in May. Rival Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported total sales of 54,474 units in June, up from 30,703 units in May.

