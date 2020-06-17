Maruti Suzuki Swift Completes 15 Years in India, Is Best-Selling Premium Hatchback for 14 Years

One of India’s most popular hatchbacks of all time, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has completed 15 years in India. Launched in 2005, Swift kick-started the premium hatchback segment in India and has created an image for itself for having a great driving experience which has led to its own fan following.

As of now, as per the company, the Swift has sold more than 22 lakh units and out of the 15 years that it has been in our market, the Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback for 14 years. Maruti Suzuki also adds that younger buyers have helped the Swift garner close to 30 per cent market share and also capture the pole position in the premium hatchback segment in FY 2019-20.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Brand Swift was the first model that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. More than a car, it was a refreshing new thought process. It was designed to be bold and aggressive, and at the same time be reliable and economical. It had features offered in a large car, contemporary, yet functional appealing to a younger audience. With a European touch and feel, the hatchback also embodies the sturdiness to handle Indian road conditions. It questioned the inevitability of compromise. In many ways, it was the “coming of age” of the Indian customers.”

The completion of the 15 years of Swifts right after the Maruti Suzuki Alto reached the milestone of being India’s best-selling car for 16 years, having clocked sales of 1.48 lakh units in FY20. You can read more about it here.