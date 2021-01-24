Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 23 Lakh Sales, Becomes Best-Selling Premium Hatchback for 15th Year

Maruti Suzuki Swift successfully has secured the position of being the best-selling car of 2020. The Swift has also now clocked 15 years of being the best-selling premium hatchback in India, since its launch in 2005.

The Swift achieved the 5 lakh sales milestone in 2010, 10 lakh sales in 2013 and 15 lakh sales milestone in 2016. This means it took 5 years for the first 5 lakh units to be sold, then 3 years each for the next 5 lakh units and now, the current 5 lakh unit sales mark since the last one has taken place in 4 years.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki Swift has been the best-selling premium hatchback in the country for the past 15 years with over 2.3 million delighted customers. Despite the adverse impact of COVID-19, brand Swift sold over 160,700 units in CY 2020, emerging as the top brand in the pecking order. We take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers for their constant support and trust in Brand Swift. I am confident that with continuous customer support Swift will successfully achieve many more milestones in future.”

As per a statement released by the company, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has more than 53% customers which are below the age of 35 years.