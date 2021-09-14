Maruti Suzuki Swift Crosses 25 Lakh Unit Sales Mark in India Since Launch in 2005

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it crossed the 25-lakh sales mark for its hatchback Swift in India. The car is available across 9 trim levels in India with prices starting at Rs 5.85 lakh (ex-showroom), going up to Rs 8.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-rung variant.

Speaking on the success of Swift, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “. With its launch in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favorite and has won hearts of over 2.5 million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power packed performance.”

He added, “Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. With more than 52% customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

Maruti Suzuki India’s total sales in August rose to 1,30,699 from 1,24,624 units sold during the corresponding month of 2020. Accordingly, total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,05,775 units, off-take to other original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of 4,305 units and exports of 20,619 units.

“Sales volume of the company in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components shortage. The company took all possible measures to limit the adverse impact," the company said in a statement.

“While the sales volume in August 2021 was affected due to electronic components’ shortage, the sales volume in August 2020 was impacted due to Covid-19 related disruptions."

The company blamed rising commodity cost for another price hike from September. Earlier in the calendar year 2021, the automobile major had increased prices in January, April, and July only for the hatchback Swift and all CNG variants.

