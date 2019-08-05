A case of car theft in Mukkam, Kerala, saw cops nabbing two car thieves who stole a Maruti Suzuki Swift on the pretext of taking a test drive. A report, published in CarToq, that cited Matrubhumi, said that the owner advertised about the Swift on OLX but was later conned by the two men. However, police were able to trap the thieves when they tried to resell the car. The car was seized from Neeleswaram on Wednesday at 11 am near Mukkam.

According to the report, the Maruti Suzuki Swift was advertised on OLX by the owner, following which he was contacted by the thieves as buyers who showed interest in purchasing the vehicles from him. They both agreed to meet and on July 23, and the owner of the car brought it to Pandikkad. The buyer checked out the car and said he would need a trial run before fixing the deal. However, during the course of the trial run, he escaped with the car leaving the owner, who had to lodge a complaint with the police.

Turns out, on his part, the thief removed the number plate of the car and disconnected the GPS system so as to eliminate the possibility of the car getting tracked. The thieves soon tried to sell the car to a Wayanad native, who on inspection of the car for damages, found the original registration certificate of the car which made him a bit suspicious. He contacted the phone number mentioned in the document, bringing the case to light.

Based on the information received, Mukkam police contacted the thief as a buyer, expressing interest in buying the car. Police introduced themselves as Neeleswaram natives and asked to bring the car to Neeleswaram. On being brought to the said meeting point by two men, they were immediately nabbed by the police.

Notably, a few days ago, Bengaluru police had caught a bike thief in a similar manner. The thief used to pose as a buyer through OLX and meet bike sellers before stealing the ride itself. Cops themselves posted an ad on OLX to lure the man in before nabbing him.

