Maruti Suzuki Swift Gets Price Hike of Upto Rs 15,000 in India, Check Details Here

One of the most popular hatchback cars in the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki Swift will be getting a price hike of up to Rs 15,000. Earlier, this month the company had made an announcement about increasing the price of some of its selected cars after which it hiked the prices of the entire CNG lineup of models along with the Swift variant. Now details about the variant wise hike in price have been revealed. According to CarWale, the quantum of the price hike will vary from variant to variant.

While most of the Swift variants have received a hike of Rs 15,000, two variants have gotten a smaller price hike. The vehicles getting the maximum price hike include Vxi, Vxi AMT, Zxi, Zxi AMT, Zxi Plus, Zxi Plus AMT and Zxi Plus dual-tone.

Meanwhile, the prices of the Lxi variant have been increased by Rs 8,000 and the Zxi Plus AMT dual-tone variant has received the smallest hike of Rs 1000.

Speaking about the decision of price hike, the company said that the price was increased due to the hike in various input costs. The Maruti Suzuki Swift price now comes at a starting price of Rs t.81 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.56 lakhs. ( ex-showroom price, Delhi.)

In June 2021, Maruti Suzuki manufactured over 1.65 lakh vehicles

Meanwhile, the auto market is looking to get back its lost momentum after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Major carmakers in India reported a sharp rise in the sales figure during the month of June as the pandemic situation got better. Maruti Suzuki posted a total sale of 1,30,348 units which was 35,293 units more than the sales in May.

The major gain in the jump in sale figures was recorded in the compact segment vehicles that include the Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire. The sales figure of these cars increased to 68,849 units in June from 20,343 cars in May.

The company also witnessed a substantial rise in the mini-car segment that features Alto and S-Presso. From 4,760 units in May, the sales figure jumped to 17, 439 in June 2021.

