Maruti Suzuki Swift Hatchback Safety Test Video - Indian Version Scores 2-Stars in Global NCAP Crash Results

Global NCAP says that the Indian version of the Maruti Suzuki Swift underperformed in the frontal crash test and is offering less safety features like side body and curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that are standard for Europe, in India are not even optional.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2018, 5:17 PM IST
(Image: YouTube screengrab)
After the strong performance recently by the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback has scored an unimpressive two stars in the Global NCAP crash tests results. Although the new-generation Swift does get safety features like two airbags and Isofix child sear anchorages as standard, the hatchback got two stars for adult occupant and child occupant protection. According to Global NCAP report, the low score was attributed to the poor protection for the driver and also unstable structure in the event of an accident or crash.

The report from Global NCAP further says that "In comparison to its predecessor tested by Global NCAP in 2014, the new Swift offers two standard airbags and I-size approved anchorage points for CRS which demonstrated a two-star performance in safety tests.



"The two-star result for adult occupants is due to high compression to the driver chest, unstable structure and poor protection for the feet explained by pedal displacement on the driver side", the Global NCAP report further stated.

Explaining the poor child protection score, Global NCAP's report reads that "the forward facing positioning of the 18-month-old dummy in the test" provided insufficient protection, and also mentions the danger to the "chest of the 3 year old dummy."

The report further says, "The Indian version underperformed in the frontal crash test and is offering less safety features like side body and curtain airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC) that are standard for Europe, in India are not even optional."
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
