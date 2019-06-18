Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the BS-VI compliant variants of the Swift hatchback in India at Rs 5.14 lakh for the LXi model. However, the company has only subjected the petrol models of the car for the next-gen emission norm treatments. Similar to the Baleno, the K12B engine in the Swift too, has been upgraded to the new norms that will be put into effect by April 2020.

There will be no change in output which means that the 1.2-litre engine will still deliver 83hp and 113Nm of torque. Complying with the new norms has cost the car fuel efficiency which has now come down to 21.2 kmpl. That being said, Maruti Suzuki has not updated its DDIS190 engine and prepped it for the new norms as it had earlier announced to phase it out.

In addition to this, the Maruti Suzuki Swift also gets new safety features in order to be on par with the AIS-145 norms. This calls for additions such as a co-driver seatbelt reminder, a speed alert system, and rear parking sensors as standard. Ahead of this, the car shipped with just two airbags, ABS with EBD and driver seatbelt reminder, where features such as the rear parking sensors were only available with the top-spec ZXi and ZDi models.

Complying to the new norms have bumped up the price on the new Swift by Rs 15,000 over the previous BS-IV spec LXi. Meanwhile, the top variant now tops out at Rs 8.89 lakh for the ZDi AGS variant, which is roughly Rs 4,000 more than before.