Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched in India, Costs Rs 25,000 Over Standard Variants

Ahead of the upcoming festive season in India, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Swift Limited Edition. This is basically an add-on aesthetic package for the already popular Swift hatchback and it can be had on any of the already existing variants that are being offered by Maruti Suzuki, for an additional cost of Rs 24,990. The option to have this edition will be offered by Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country.

In terms of the changes, the Limited Edition Swift offers all-black exterior design elements. This includes a grille garnish, a front splitter, side skirts, door cladding, door visor, rear diffuser, and a spoiler – all finished in black.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment. Over the 3 generations, Swift has evolved in features, looks and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers. Today, we are happy to announce the launch of the bolder and sportier Swift Limited Edition to add a boost of excitement amidst such unprecedented times.”

As for the changes on the inside, the kit will offer new seat covers.