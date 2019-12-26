Maruti Suzuki Swift Long Term Review – First Report

Maruti Suzuki Swift, now in its third generation is one of the most renowned, well-sold and balanced cars to run on the Indian roads. Launched at the 2018 Auto Expo as the all-new model, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is still the poster-boy of hatchbacks in India. More than 12,000 units of Swift are sold every month on an average, making it one of the top three most cars sold of 2019. So what makes the Maruti Suzuki Swift such a desirable and well-selling car? While our first-drive review addressed this earlier, we got our hands on a long term unit to understand Swift’s phenomenon in detail. Here’s our first report under the Maruti Suzuki Swift Long Term Review.

Maruti Suzuki Swift side profile.

Design

The Maruti Suzuki Swift, despite having an all-new design, retains the silhouette from the previous generation model. What has changed though, is the aggressive body stance, that makes the Swift one of the best-looking hatchbacks in India. The new Swift has a 20 mm longer wheelbase and a 40 mm wider body as compared to the old model.

Upfront is a new single-frame grille in black finish with new LED projector headlamps that gives the hatch an overtly aggressive look. But the real fun lies at the rear end where the protruded panels and C-Section tail lights make it best in the segment. The side gets a floating roof, and pillar mounted black coloured door handles, that need some time to get used to.

Maruti Suzuki Swift cabin.

Cabin

The new cockpit inspired interiors in the Maruti Suzuki Swift gets an all-black finish with a touch of silver accents to keep the interest going. We are in love with the three horizontally placed rotary digital AC knobs that look neet, futuristic and practical. Add to it the flat-bottom steering wheel and the overall interior aesthetics reach some other level.

Then there are features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. However, the unit we are driving gets a basic unit without a touchscreen system. In terms of safety, the new Swift is packed with dual Airbags, ABS with EBD among others.

In terms of space and comfort, the Maruti Suzuki Swift still has the best ergonomics and comfortable seats. The side supports are enhanced to keep you in place while tight cornering, but can cause a bit of problem for people like me with heavy thighs. The rear seats can easily accommodate two adults, but slotting the third one inside can be a task.

Maruti Suzuki Swift AGS gearbox.

Engine

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a K12 VVT Petrol and the DDiS 190 Diesel engine option. Maruti recently updated the Swift petrol be BS-VI compatible and will phase out the diesel engine soon. We are driving the Petrol VXI model with AGS. There's also a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer.

The new-Swift is built on the 5th-generation HEARTECT platform and has very refined NVH levels. The AGS does make a bit of stretching noise while accelerating hard but otherwise is good for city driving. The overall handling of the new Swift is precise and the steering wheel is something that you’ll love to use.

We are getting a mileage close to 18 kmpl in the 100% city driving conditions, which is a good number for a driver like me, who likes to push the car to its limit. If driven carefully, Swift can easily deliver 20 kmpl.

We are driving Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi AGS.

Remarks

The Maruti Suzuki Swift starts at Rs 5.14 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi) and has a multitude of variants on offer based on the preference of buyers. Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Swift with a BS-VI petrol engine and we have enjoyed our initial few days with the hatchback. However, we will bring you a detailed analysis of positives and negatives from the ownership perspective once we complete a few thousand kilometres of running. Watch out this space for our midterm report of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Long Term Review.

