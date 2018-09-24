Maruti Suzuki Swift Special Edition Launched in India for Rs 4.99 Lakh, Gets New Features

Maruti Suzuki Swift is undoubtedly one of the most popular hatchbacks in India and at this year at the Auto Expo company also launched the new 3rd generation Swift in India. The car has maintained its place in the list of top 5 most selling cars in India since it was launched and to boost that number Maruti Suzuki India has launched a new special edition Swift priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new special edition is targeted to cash in on the festive season.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift special edition is priced same as the LXi/LDi base-spec variant but gets additional features including a single din Bluetooth stereo system with two speakers and blacked out wheel caps. The car also gets dual airbags with ABS, reverse parking assist and front power windows as standard.The car is available with two engine options - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine. The engine comes mated to 5-speed manual transmission. The 2018 Swift is built on the same platform as the Baleno, which is 10-15 percent lighter.