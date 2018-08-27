This Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting is no Less Than a Nissan GT-R: Watch Video

There’s always a certain sense of enthusiasm attached with every Maruti Suzuki Swift model that has rolled out in the last 15 odd years. While the regular Swift hatchback is good enough to be termed a sporty hatchback in India, the actual Suzuki Swift Sport, which sadly, is not available in India, is a different monster altogether.It breaks our heart, along with a lot of enthusiasts, to learn that Suzuki Swift Sport is not coming to India, as reported from the new 2018 Ciaz launch event, given its relatively high cost. But that doesn’t mean we can’t satiate our eyes by looking at some videos of the Swift Sport, like this recently released video of a yellow SuzukiSwift Sport drifting on a track and putting up a show.Driven by a professional car drifter, Aman Oliver, the new video makes the Swift Sport look no less than the iconic Nissan GT-R. One of the most sportiest cars sold by the Japanese automaker, the Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo engine, which delivers 140 PS and the car is just 970 kgs, making it a stonker of a machine.We can just hope that Maruti Suzuki re-look at their decision to not launch the Swift Sport in India. Even though it will be priced higher, Maruti Suzuki will find some enthusiast buyers in India.