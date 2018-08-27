English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

This Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting is no Less Than a Nissan GT-R: Watch Video

Driven by a professional car drifter, Aman Oliver, the new video showcases the Suzuki Swift Sport hatchback tackle a race-track with ease.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:August 27, 2018, 8:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
This Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting is no Less Than a Nissan GT-R: Watch Video
Suzuki Swift Sport Drifting. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
Loading...
There’s always a certain sense of enthusiasm attached with every Maruti Suzuki Swift model that has rolled out in the last 15 odd years. While the regular Swift hatchback is good enough to be termed a sporty hatchback in India, the actual Suzuki Swift Sport, which sadly, is not available in India, is a different monster altogether.

It breaks our heart, along with a lot of enthusiasts, to learn that Suzuki Swift Sport is not coming to India, as reported from the new 2018 Ciaz launch event, given its relatively high cost. But that doesn’t mean we can’t satiate our eyes by looking at some videos of the Swift Sport, like this recently released video of a yellow Suzuki
Swift Sport drifting on a track and putting up a show.



Driven by a professional car drifter, Aman Oliver, the new video makes the Swift Sport look no less than the iconic Nissan GT-R. One of the most sportiest cars sold by the Japanese automaker, the Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo engine, which delivers 140 PS and the car is just 970 kgs, making it a stonker of a machine.

We can just hope that Maruti Suzuki re-look at their decision to not launch the Swift Sport in India. Even though it will be priced higher, Maruti Suzuki will find some enthusiast buyers in India.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...