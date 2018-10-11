English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suzuki Swift Sport First Look Review – Paris Motor Show 2018
The new Suzuki Swift Sport was showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2018 and we did a quick walkaround review of the car.
Suzuki Swift Sport at Paris Motor Show 2018. (Image: News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki Swift is an immensely popular product in India and has remained in the top 5 selling cars in the country since its debut back in 2005. While Maruti sells a 1.2-litre and a 1.3-litre hatchback in the domestic market, there’s a more potent 1.4-litre Suzuki Swift Sport available elsewhere and can be called a hot hatchback. The new Suzuki Swift Sport was showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2018 and we did a quick walkaround review of the car.
The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport is 50 mm longer and 40 mm wider as compared to the 2017 Suzuki Swift. It is powered by a more potent version of the K14C 1.4-litre BOOSTERJET turbocharged petrol engine, producing 140 PS at 5,500 rpm and 230 Nm of torque from 2,500-3,500 rpm. The engine sends the power to the front wheels via a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
The car is built on the HEARTECT platform, making it 70 kg lighter. The design of the Suzuki Swift Sport gets a large-opening honeycomb grille with a unique “staggered” design, front-lip spoiler, side skirts, 17-inch alloy wheels, rear diffuser and tapered shape dual exhaust tips. The front grille, front-lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser gets carbon fibre touch.
Inside the cabin is the touch of red accents, semi-bucket shape front seats, chrome finished shift knob and sports alloy pedals. The D-shaped, leather-wrapped steering wheel has a satin finish, piano black accents and red cross-stitching.
The 2018 Suzuki Swift Sport was launched in Japan for JPY 18,36,000 (Rs 10,60,327.77) for the MT model and at JPY 19,06,200 (Rs 11,00,869.71) for the AT model.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
