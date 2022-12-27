Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport with ADAS Technology Could Debut at Auto Expo 2023

The Swift is one of the most popular cars in Maruti Suzuki’s portfolio. The hatchback, introduced in India on May 25, 2005, crossed the 25-lakh sales milestone in 2021. Moreover, it has been a segment leader for so many years. Since Maruti Suzuki has announced to showcase a total of 16 models at the Auto Expo 2023 in January, the Swift Sport with ADAS tech could be one of them.

Recently, the hatchback’s Sport variant was spotted testing in India. It seems that the test mule of the Swift Sport was boasting of ADAS technology. The test mule is apparently imported from a right-hand driving region since the Swift Sport is not sold in India.

The test mule was equipped with a radar module, along with other sensors necessary for features like lane keep assist, lane departure warning, radar-guided cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

Swift Sport is a more aggressive iteration of the regular model and is very popular in countries like Britain. Although Suzuki Swift Sport is unlikely to be available in India, the company could be planning to add the futuristic ADAS technology to some of its domestic models in India.

The Swift Sport is more feature loaded than the standard Swift hatchback and gets sporty design elements like aggressive bumpers, 17-inch alloy wheels, side skirts, and a twin exhaust system on both ends of the bumper. The interiors of the Swift Sport feature red accents on the dashboard, sports seats, stylish stitching on the seats and a modified instrument panel. The steering wheel also gets height and reach adjustability which the regular Swift does not offer.

The Swift Sport is equipped with a 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine, which is mated to a 6-speed gearbox while it churns out 128 bhp and 235 Nm. The Swift Sport is meant for enthusiasts and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 9.1 seconds. Reports suggest that the top speed of the Swift Sport is around 210kmph.

