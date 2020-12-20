Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi AMT Long Term Review: The OG Hatchback Offering Fun Driving Dynamics

Despite selling in the domestic market for the past 15 years, Maruti Suzuki Swift has not lost even an ounce of its charm and believe me you, this car is not going anywhere in the future as well. So it becomes obvious for us to bring you in-depth ownership experience of the OG hatchback. After driving the ZXi AMT variant for a year and around 10,000 km, here's our Maruti Suzuki Swift long term review.

Design

It goes without saying how popular the Swift hatchback is in India and I personally own the 2nd generation model. As a Swift owner myself, I feel proud to see how the third-gen model has turned out to be. The new model is generation apart in terms of design from the 1st and 2nd gen models and looks modern and sporty, making it a preferred choice of many buyers below 35-year age group.

It’s also one of the few cars that look good from both front and back profiles and can do wonders with a little bit of customization work. The angular headlights and the squarish tail lamp makes the new Swift look very European and offers a design that stays relevant for at least 10 years. While I appreciate the though given by Maruti Suzuki to add rear door handles on windows, I am not a big fan of this design. Overall, the new Swift makes you feel good about owning a vehicle that’s small in size, yet has a big road presence.

Cabin

You can call me biased or anything but any car with digital rotary Aircon unit and I am sold. And that's what Maruti Suzuki is offering in the new Swift, elevating the whole cabin experience. The black themed cabin looks sporty and the cabin space is decent for four full- grown adults. However if you love to drive with a stretched leg like me, the rear passengers will feel a bit squeezed.

Having said that, the Swift is an outright driver’s car and it’s the ergonomics that Maruti Suzuki manages to nail every time. The seats are nice and comfortable and the flat bottom steering wheel along with new instrument cluster adds to a punchy design.

Feature wise, there’s nothing much to play with apart from a decent music system, digital rotary AC knob and a couple of USB ports. There was no armrest in the Swift variant we drove and that creates a certain sense of detachment with the vehicle. The front cup holders are of immense use, while the boot space strictly ok to hold two bags.

Engine

Being an owner of 2nd-gen Swift myself, I am an absolute fan of DDiS 1.3-litre diesel unit. However, there’ no diesel engine on sale anymore and the Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with just a petrol engine, a 1.2-litre K-series unit producing 83 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The engine is smooth to run, and gave me a decent 19 kmpl efficiency. The AMT unit which Maruti Suzuki calls AGS or Auto Gear Shift feels good to hold and has high gear ratios for a sporty run.

Having said that, it sometime feels overstretched while pushing the car hard. The overall NVH levels are refined. Speaking about handling, not only does the steering feels good to hold, it is incredibly well balanced and feels easy to handle during city run. There’s enough feedback and you feel in command of vehicle all the time. Braking is decent too while suspension is on a bit stiffer side.

Verdict

Its way too easy for me to recommend the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT to anyone looking for a no-nonsense hatchback that gives you driving experience like none other. And it’s not just the engine but the overall exterior and interior design that elevates the whole ownership experience. Also, the very fact that it's a Maruti Suzuki adds to the peace of mind.