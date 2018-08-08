Maruti Suzuki Swift ZXi+ and ZDi+ Variants with Automatic Gear Shift Launched in India for Rs 7.76 Lakh

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma/News18.com)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift interiors. (Photo Courtesy: Suzuki Global)

2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Engine. (Image: Siddhatha Sharma/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the two new variants of all-new swift in India today – the ZXi+ AGS and ZDi+ AGS priced at Rs 7.76 lakhs and Rs 8.76 lakhs respectively (both prices ex-Showroom, New Delhi). These are now the new top variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift Range. Launched at the Auto Expo 2018, the new Maruti Suzuki Swift was earlier available in 8 variants. The ZXi+ and ZDi+ variants were at the top of the range and fully loaded with features but lacked in the automatic transmission. Until now there was no option available for the buyers who were looking for the variant with Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system and automatic transmission.The 2018 Swift is built on the same platform as the Baleno, which is 10-15 percent lighter. This is the 3rd generation of Swift and Suzuki has retained the overall silhouette of the original Swift which was launched back in 2005. The front fascia has been revamped completely with a large grille, new headlights and even the new tail-lights. The protruded rear end looks sportier than ever. The new Swift sports 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/65 R15 tyres.Inside the cabin, the 2018 Swift gets a minimalistic dashboard, a new upmarket steering wheel, and two-pod instrument cluster. Even the feature list is exhaustive – like the touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, paddle-shifters and much more. As for its features, the all-new Swift now comes with leather-wrapped steering wheel, two tweeters, reverse parking sensors, front fog lamps, smart key with push-button start, automatic climate control, electrically retractable outside rear view mirrors, rear defogger, rear wiper and washer, adjustable rear seat headrests and even a boot lamp.The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is available with two engine options - 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine. The current 1.3-litre engine with 84 PS output is already one of the peppiest diesel motors in the country. However, Maruti re-tuned the engine to get more output, efficiency and performance. Moreover, the Swift also gets the auto gearbox like the 2017 DZire in both the petrol and diesel engines. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and AGS is also available as an option.