Maruti Suzuki to Conduct Free Vehicle Health Check Camp for Cab Owners
The vehicle health check camp will be offered at over 2000 Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops across India.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki has announced a nationwide service camp for corporate fleet and taxi owners. The camp offers complimentary car health check which can be availed at over 2000 Maruti Suzuki service workshops across the country during May 10th - May 25th, 2018.
Special care of vehicles is required specifically for fleet and taxi owners who have comparatively higher running and also serve multiple customers every day. Moreover, the heavy operation of fleet vehicles leads to rigorous wear and tear of key components of the car. This service campaign aims to offer an extensive inspection of the vehicles to fleet owners and taxi service providers to ensure that their cars are fit and would help them generate healthy business.
“At Maruti Suzuki, we make all efforts to offer hassle-free services to our esteemed customers. We listen to our customers’ feedback and try to offer services accordingly. The service camp is one of these exceptional efforts to ensure the health of corporate fleet and taxi vehicles. This camp will help in ensuring healthy business for the owners of the fleet and taxi vehicles in the upcoming holiday season. We are sure this camp will benefit our customers by providing the necessary care and maintenance,” said Partho Banerjee, Executive Vice-President (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Corporate fleet and taxi owners can contact their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops to avail complimentary vehicle health check and other service-related offers.
