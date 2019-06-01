English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki to Harness Solar Power to Manufacture Cars in Gurugram Plant
Maruti Suzuki will invest around Rs 240 million and will offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years.
Image for representational purpose (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Following an official release, Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced that it will now harness Solar Power to meet its energy needs. The Company recently laid the foundation stone for a 5 MW Solar Power plant at the Gurugram facility. The captive Solar Power plant is expected to be commissioned in FY 2019-20. The Company will invest around Rs 240 million and will offset CO2 emissions to the tune of over 5390 tonnes annually, for the next 25 years. This is the second grid based Solar Power plant for Maruti Suzuki. The 1st Solar Power plant was set up in 2014 at Manesar, with 1 MW capacity. In 2018, this solar power plant was further expanded to 1.3 MW.
