Home » News » Auto » Maruti Suzuki to Hike Prices Across Model Range from September Due to Rising Input Cost
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki to Hike Prices Across Model Range from September Due to Rising Input Cost

Maruti Suzuki sells one in every two cars in India. Photo: Shutterstock

According to a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki vehicle cost continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.

Automobile manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has planned to raise prices across models in September.

According to a regulatory filing, vehicles’ cost continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.

“Over the past year the cost of Company’s vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs," the filing said.

“Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021."

first published:August 30, 2021, 16:20 IST