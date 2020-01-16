Maruti Suzuki to Hold Republic Day Service Camp, Offers and Benefits For Customers
Maruti Suzuki customers can avail offers on service labour charges, benefits on parts & accessories and offers on the extended warranty.
Maruti Suzuki Swift. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
On the occasion of India’s 71st Republic Day, Maruti Suzuki India Limited will roll out a nationwide ‘Republic Day Service Camp’. This is in line with the Company’s commitment to providing the best quality services to the customers. The 17-day service initiative will be conducted between 15th January 2020 and 31st January 2020.
Speaking on the announcement, Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Recognising the constantly changing needs of our customers, we regularly reach out to them to ensure a delightful car ownership experience. The ‘Republic Day Service Camp’ is one such initiative which reaffirms our commitment towards providing high-quality service facilities to our customers. With over 3800 service touch-points across India, we service approx. 45000 cars every day. Through this campaign, we are extending fabulous offers on service labour charges, exciting benefits on parts & accessories and special offers on the extended warranty to benefit our customers. As always, Maruti Suzuki trained service technicians will make sure that proper attention is given to each vehicle.”
The auto giant ended 2019 with a slight positive growth in December. Amidst a prolonged spell of plummeting sales in the country. Out of the top 10 best-selling cars in India in 2019, 7 belonged to Maruti Suzuki with the Alto holding the torch with 2,08,087 last year.
