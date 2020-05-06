Maruti Suzuki to Implement New Social Distancing and Safety Norms as Showrooms Reopen

Maruti Suzuki has put in place a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SoP) for its dealerships across the country. After the implementation of these SoPs and based on approvals from State Governments, Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started to open and deliver the cars to waiting customers.

Maruti Suzuki claims that from the time a customer walks into the showroom, till the final delivery of the vehicle -- all processes have been scientifically studied.

Customers can experience the convenience of booking their cars or even personalizing through the official websites. Customers can explore the entire product portfolio and electronically personalize cars by a mix and match of accessories. All the documents for vehicle purchase can also be submitted digitally.

The dealerships will carry out complete sterilization of the test-drive vehicles before aligning it for the customers ensuring maximum safety. One individual will be allowed to take the test drive with the relationship manager sitting in the back row.

Maruti Suzuki now offers the convenience of door step delivery of cars. All staff visiting customer’s home will follow safety protocols – including wearing masks and carrying sanitizers. All cars will be fully disinfected before delivery. In case of delivery from showrooms, limited persons would be encouraged. The showrooms will have hand-sanitizers at every touchpoint.

Employees who reported good health in the last 14 consecutive days would be allowed to resume work. This app works in conjunction with the Government of India’s Aarogya Setu app to track health status for all staff. Thermal scanning, availability of sanitizers, staggered lunch timings and compulsory wearing of face masks throughout the working hours and commutation will also be implemented.

