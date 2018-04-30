English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maruti Suzuki to Introduce 5 New Products in Next 2 Years, Aims for 10% Increase in Sales Network
The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in 2017-18, a growth of 14.5 percent over 2016-17.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi+. (Photo: Sidharth Safaya/News18.com)
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) aims to expand its sales network, including dealerships of its LCV Super Carry, by at least 10 percent this fiscal, according to a top company official. The company, which currently has a network of around 2,625 dealerships across the country, is also aiming for a double-digit growth in the current fiscal.
"We are continuously increasing our sales network. This fiscal we plan to increase the number of outlets by at least 10 percent," MSI Senior Executive Director, Marketing, and Sales, R S Kalsi told PTI. The company added around 350 sales outlets in 2017-18, he added. The company would add outlets to its various retail channels like Nexa and Arena, besides enhancing the network for its light commercial vehicle Super Carry, Kalsi said.
The company sold over 10,000 units of its LCV Super Carry from over 100 outlets last year. Kalsi said Super Carry sales would be even better this fiscal with the network in place across the country. Commenting on the sales outlook for the current fiscal, Kalsi said that with various macroeconomic factors in the positive zone, the company expects to again achieve a double-digit growth this fiscal.
"Macroeconomic factors seem to be positive, GDP growth forecast is on the higher side and there are expectations of a good monsoon, so all these factors will be contributing positively towards the market sentiment and we are confident that we will be able to do double-digit growth this fiscal as well," he added.
The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in 2017-18, a growth of 14.5 percent over 2016-17. On new product launches, he said the company would introduce 5 new products over the next 2 years.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
