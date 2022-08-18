Maruti Suzuki to Launch 2022 Alto K10 in India: Watch LIVE Here

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 will finally be launched today in the Indian market. The bookings for the hatch have already started across the Arena dealerships in the country at a token amount of Rs 11,000. It will come with substantial cosmetic updates over the existing model while getting a plethora of never-seen-before features. The 2022 Alto K10 will directly rival Renault Kwid in the dosmetic market.

Based on the Heartect architecture, the 2022 Alto K10 design will be heavily inspired by its elder sibling Celerio. The front fascia would flaunt a massive grille while the sweptback headlamps and bumper have been newly designed. Going to the side profile, it doesn’t get alloy wheels and buyers will have to remain content with steel wheels with caps. Also, fog lamps will be missing from the hatchback.

The new version of the hatchback will take a radical departure from the ongoing model in terms of features. It will be offered with a digital instrument cluster, all power windows, manual air conditioning, electrically adjustable ORVMs and remote key. However, the biggest inclusion will be of the 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Under the bonnet, the new hatchback will have a 1.0L K10C DualJet petrol engine which generates maximum power output of 66 bhp and highest torque performance of 89 Nm. It will be offered with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard while an 5-speed AMT gearbox will be in offing as an option. The company might launch a CNG version at a later stage.

The new-gen Alto K10 could be priced in a bracket of Rs 4-6 lakh (ex-showroom) while it will be retailed alongside the Alto 800 in the domestic market.

