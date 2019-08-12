Maruti Suzuki to Launch Jimny SUV in India as the Second-Generation Gypsy - Report

While India’s love for SUVs only grows, numerous bemoaned Suzuki’s decision of not bringing the Jimny SUV to India. However, recent reports could be a ray of hope for them as Maruti Suzuki is speculated to be developing a new SUV based on the Jimny Sierra which will be inducted as an off-road -biased iteration, comfortable enough for daily use.

The new Jimny was launched in Japan last year and has garnered a huge positive response for its off-road capabilities and on-road refinement. We rode the SUV in Ukraine and came back with a stupid grin for the car. At the moment, the Jimny is only built in Japan from where it is exported to the rest of the world. However, in light of the growing demand, recent reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki could kick off the production of a right-hand-drive version of the SUV at its Gujarat plant.

Earlier, Suzuki had hinted about a long-wheelbase version of the Jimny that will arrive in a five-door, unlike the current three-door variant. It could be speculated that the same car might reach the Indian market as the three-door version will prove to be unpractical for the Indian market. Off our shores, the Jimny is available with two engine options including a 660-cc triple-cylinder turbo petrol engine exclusively for the Japanese market, and a much larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder K-Series naturally aspirated petrol engine for the rest of the world. The latter already powers the Ertiga and Ciaz sold in India.

For the foreign markets, there is a four-speed torque converter automatic as well. This gets paired to a four-wheel-drive transfer case that carries both high and low ratios.

