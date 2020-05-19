Maruti Suzuki to Offer Cash Discounts of Upto Rs 20,000 Till May-End on Select Nexa Cars

The automobile industry has been hit badly by the coronavirus pandemic. However, as things are getting better, manufacturers are coming up with various schemes and deals to encourage customers to buy new cars.







India's largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki has resumed production and has re-opened 600 dealerships pan-India. The company has confirmed that it will be offering discounts on a few cars that are sold through Nexa dealerships. This discount offer will go on till the end of this month.







Take a look at the Maruti models available on discounts:







- Ignis: The car which was launched during the Auto Expo this year has recently been updated with the BS6 engine and has also got some minor cosmetic changes. During the month of May, a buyer can get a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus worth Rs 15,000 on the base Sigma variant. As far as Delta, Zeta and Alpha are concerned, one can avail up to Rs 10,000 of cash discount and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000.

- Baleno: The sigma variant will be offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15000. For Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants, a person can get Rs 15,000 cash discount and Rs 15,000 exchange bonus. Baleno was also the brand’s first car to have got a stable BS6 compliant engine.







- Ciaz: The mid-size sedan’s Alpha trim will be available with an exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000, while other trims, including Sigma, Delta and Zeta, will be offered with cash discount of Rs 10,000 and exchange bonus worth Rs 20,000. The car is powered by a one-and-a-half litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options.







- XL6: This is Maruti’s latest offering in the Nexa line-up. The car is being offered with an exchange bonus worth Rs 10,000. XL6 is powered by a petrol-only engine and is available in both manual and automatic gear options.

Also Watch: