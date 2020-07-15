Maruti Suzuki to Recall Over 1.3 Lakh Units of WagonR and Baleno Due to Fuel Pump Issue

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced a mandatory recall for WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between November 15th 2018 and October 15th 2019 and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between January 8th 2019 and November 4th 2019.

The recall will cover 134,885 vehicles of both these models. The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the fuel pump. The faulty part will be replaced, free of cost. Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki authorized dealers in due course of time.

Customers of suspected vehicles can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the respective dealership websites and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digits alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions. The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also mentioned in the vehicle invoice/registration documents.

The WagonR and Baleno are one of the most popular badges in the company's lineup. The 1.0-litre WagonR ships with the BS-VI compliant version of the same engine as its predecessors and outputs 67bhp and 90Nm of torque. The Baleno, on the other hand, is one of the most popular hatchbacks in India. Its petrol version is powered by a 1.2-litre unit that outputs 82bhp and 113Nm of torque.