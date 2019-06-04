Maruti Suzuki to Resume Gypsy Production, Indian Army Places Additional Order
Indian Army got the waiver from Ministry of Defence to restart the production of Maruti Gypsy even though the SUV doesn't meet emission and safety norms.
Maruti Suzuki will resume the production of the iconic Gypsy SUV after they announced to stop its production in October last year. Maruti Suzuki last year announced to phase out the car by March 2019. Dealers also stopped accepting bookings in December 2018. Now a report suggests that the Indian Army has sought an additional 3051 units to meet their demand.
While the Gypsy was phased out due to changing emission and safety norms, to bypass these norms, the Indian Army has received a waiver from the Ministry of Defence, so that Maruti Suzuki could produce these vehicles. These additional units produced will not be made available to civilians.
Launched back in 1985, the Gypsy was one of the most preferred SUVs in its times thanks to the budget offering and rugged built. Not just the emission norms, the sales of the Maruti Gypsy tumbled drastically over the past few years due to increasing competition.
While private buyers were anyways moving away from Gypsy to the more comfortable urban compact SUVs, Indian Armed Forces, which used to be the biggest buyer for Gypsy has also moved to the Tata Safari as their official vehicle.
The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine which is BS4 compatible and makes 80 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque. The Gypsy comes with four wheel drive as standard along with a low range gearbox. It is priced at Rs 7 Lakh (on-road).
