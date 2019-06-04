Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki to Resume Gypsy Production, Indian Army Places Additional Order

Indian Army got the waiver from Ministry of Defence to restart the production of Maruti Gypsy even though the SUV doesn't meet emission and safety norms.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki to Resume Gypsy Production, Indian Army Places Additional Order
Indian Army got the waiver from Ministry of Defence to restart the production of Maruti Gypsy even though the SUV doesn't meet emission and safety norms.
Loading...

Maruti Suzuki will resume the production of the iconic Gypsy SUV after they announced to stop its production in October last year. Maruti Suzuki last year announced to phase out the car by March 2019. Dealers also stopped accepting bookings in December 2018. Now a report suggests that the Indian Army has sought an additional 3051 units to meet their demand.

While the Gypsy was phased out due to changing emission and safety norms, to bypass these norms, the Indian Army has received a waiver from the Ministry of Defence, so that Maruti Suzuki could produce these vehicles. These additional units produced will not be made available to civilians.

Launched back in 1985, the Gypsy was one of the most preferred SUVs in its times thanks to the budget offering and rugged built. Not just the emission norms, the sales of the Maruti Gypsy tumbled drastically over the past few years due to increasing competition.

While private buyers were anyways moving away from Gypsy to the more comfortable urban compact SUVs, Indian Armed Forces, which used to be the biggest buyer for Gypsy has also moved to the Tata Safari as their official vehicle.

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine which is BS4 compatible and makes 80 bhp of peak power and 103 Nm of peak torque. The Gypsy comes with four wheel drive as standard along with a low range gearbox. It is priced at Rs 7 Lakh (on-road).

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram