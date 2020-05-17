Maruti Suzuki to Resume Production at Gurgaon Plant from May 18, Worker's Safety in Focus

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has announced to resume vehicle production at its Gurgaon based plant from May 18. Maruti Suzuki has said that the focus will be to adhere government's policies to reduce spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) resumed its operations at its Manesar plant from 12 May after government announced a relaxation for manufacturing units during Lockdown 3.0. The Gurugram district administration had allowed MSI to run the Manesar facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696.

The company's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since 22 March.

The Gurgaon plant is the older plant with less manufacturing capacity as compared to the newer Manesar plant.

The Home Ministry had allowed factories in rural areas or those outside municipal limits to resume production under strict safety and hygiene guidelines with an aim to kickstart economic activity in the third phase of lockdown till 17 May.