AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maruti Suzuki to Resume Production at Gurgaon Plant from May 18, Worker's Safety in Focus

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Image for Representation (Reuters)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) earlier resumed its operations at its Manesar plant from 12 May with limited workforce.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 8:08 PM IST
Share this:

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker has announced to resume vehicle production at its Gurgaon based plant from May 18. Maruti Suzuki has said that the focus will be to adhere government's policies to reduce spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) resumed its operations at its Manesar plant from 12 May after government announced a relaxation for manufacturing units during Lockdown 3.0. The Gurugram district administration had allowed MSI to run the Manesar facility on a single shift basis while fixing the total number of employees at the plant at 4,696.

The company's Manesar (Haryana) plant is outside the limits of Gurugram Municipal Corporation, while its Gurugram plant falls within the city limits. The two plants in Haryana have an installed capacity to roll out 15.5 lakh units per annum. Operations at the facilities are suspended since 22 March.

The Gurgaon plant is the older plant with less manufacturing capacity as compared to the newer Manesar plant.

The Home Ministry had allowed factories in rural areas or those outside municipal limits to resume production under strict safety and hygiene guidelines with an aim to kickstart economic activity in the third phase of lockdown till 17 May.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading