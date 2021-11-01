Maruti Suzuki To Set Up New Plant In Haryana, Increase Production by 1 Million Units

After a gap of over 15 years, Maruti Suzuki is planning a new manufacturing plant.The last time the largest carmaker in the country set up their plant was in 2007 in Manesar. The upcoming plant will be set up in Haryana. The state has been home to the auto manufacturer since its inception in 1983.

The company has increased its capital expenditure outlay to Rs 6,700 crore for FY22 as it invests in fresh capacity creation, Moneycontrol reported. A top company official informed the portal that as part of the company’s 10-year, the additional Rs 2,200 crore investment plan anticipates capacity creation of 1 million units annually.

“We had plans to have a capex of Rs 4,500 crore. There could possibly be a total capex of Rs 6,700 crore. Only Rs 1,500 crore has been spent in the first half,” Ajay Seth, Chief Financial Officer of Maruti Suzuki was quoted as saying. Maruti had plans to decongest the premises of their oldest plant in Gurgaon which is spread across 300 acres. However, the pandemic and the state’s government’s job reservation policy pushed the plans to the sidelines.

The current peak capacity of the Gurgaon plant is 700,000 units per annum. Including the Manesar plant with a production capacity of 800,000 units every year, Maruti’s total capacity stands at 1.5-1.55 million units annually.

The comparatively newer plant in Gujarat is owned by a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Company, called Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG). The SMG-owned Gujarat plant, which manufactures the Swift, Baleno, and Dzire, has a production capacity of 750,000 units every year.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava revealed to PTI that the company had no immediate plans to launch EVs. They will launch EVs only after 2025 as demand for such vehicles is less at the moment.

