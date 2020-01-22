Maruti Suzuki to Showcase Concept Futuro-e at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will premiere a coupé-style electric concept: Futuro-e at the Auto Expo 2020. The Futuro-e has been conceptualized and designed in India and is targeted at the young buyers in the utility vehicle segment. Introducing Concept Futuro-e to the customers, CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Concept Futuro-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. Offering a sneak-peek into the future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futuro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of the country’s aspirational youth. Concept Futuro-e tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing”.

He added: “The design of Concept Futuro-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India”. Maruti Suzuki's Concept Futuro-e has a distinctive coupé silhouette, bold proportions, and futuristic front and rear lights.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.