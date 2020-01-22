Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki to Showcase Concept Futuro-e at Auto Expo 2020

Maruti Suzuki's concept car, the Futuro-e, is being marketed to the youth as a fusion between a coupé and an SUV.

News18.com

Updated:January 22, 2020, 5:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maruti Suzuki to Showcase Concept Futuro-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti Suzuki Concept FUTURO-e (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited will premiere a coupé-style electric concept: Futuro-e at the Auto Expo 2020. The Futuro-e has been conceptualized and designed in India and is targeted at the young buyers in the utility vehicle segment. Introducing Concept Futuro-e to the customers, CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Concept Futuro-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. Offering a sneak-peek into the future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futuro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of the country’s aspirational youth. Concept Futuro-e tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing”.

He added: “The design of Concept Futuro-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India”. Maruti Suzuki's Concept Futuro-e has a distinctive coupé silhouette, bold proportions, and futuristic front and rear lights.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram