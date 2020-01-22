Maruti Suzuki to Showcase Concept Futuro-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti Suzuki's concept car, the Futuro-e, is being marketed to the youth as a fusion between a coupé and an SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Concept FUTURO-e (Image: Maruti Suzuki India)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited will premiere a coupé-style electric concept: Futuro-e at the Auto Expo 2020. The Futuro-e has been conceptualized and designed in India and is targeted at the young buyers in the utility vehicle segment. Introducing Concept Futuro-e to the customers, CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said: “Concept Futuro-e resonates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to creating exciting designs for the next generation. Offering a sneak-peek into the future of design, Concept Futuro-e represents Maruti Suzuki’s vision for the Indian automobile market. Pegged as an Indian car with global sensibilities, Concept Futuro-e takes into consideration the evolving desires of the country’s aspirational youth. Concept Futuro-e tastefully draws inspiration from geo-organic structural forms occurring in nature. Its beauty is evident from its simplicity and magnificent detailing”.
He added: “The design of Concept Futuro-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with an SUV. It is a significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India”. Maruti Suzuki's Concept Futuro-e has a distinctive coupé silhouette, bold proportions, and futuristic front and rear lights.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Friday 10 January , 2020 Apple MacBook Pro 16 Review: Like Nothing Else
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan-Bound Etihad Airbus A320 Plane Collides with Wild Boar on Runway in Islamabad
- The Curious Case of BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga, Twitter 'Troll' Who Could be Future Neta
- Rangoli Chandel Thanks Kangana Ranaut for Supporting Her During Acid-attack Incident
- Rishi Kapoor Shares This Golden Throwback Pic from Sets of Mughal-e-Azam
- Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan Greets Salman Khan with Aadaab and Internet is Loving it