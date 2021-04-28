Maruti Suzuki to Shut its Manufacturing Units Across India Amidst Shortage of Oxygen

As part of the car manufacturing process, Maruti Suzuki uses a small amount of oxygen in its factories while relatively much larger quantities are used by the manufacturers of components. In the current situation, Maruti Suzuki has decided to advance its maintenance shutdown, originally scheduled for June, to 1st to 9th May. Production in all factories will close for maintenance during this period. The Company has been informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat has taken the same decision for its factory.

In most parts of the country, there is a mad scramble for oxygen. In this second wave of Corona pandemic, more than 3 lakh people are added to the list of infected people every day and it is claiming more than two thousand lives daily. The unavailability of oxygen is a major reason for deaths this time. The question is, was there no preparation keeping in mind the requirements of oxygen or is it the tsunami of the second wave that did not allow enough preparations? The fact lies between these two extremes.

The Home Ministry has banned the industrial use of oxygen. At the Deendayal port of Kandla, a special cylinder iron has been imported by ships to make oxygen cylinders. Oxygen concentrators have been brought from Singapore by flights. Portable oxygen generators are being imported from France. At all the steel plants in the country, be it private or public sector, industrial grade oxygen is being converted into medical grade oxygen on a war footing. Oxygen Express is plying on railway tracks.

Yesterday morning, a special train carrying oxygen left Jamnagar for Maharashtra. Oxygen tankers are allowed through green corridors. The Centre has announced to provide money for the installation of PSA oxygen generation plants in every district of the country. The big private companies are either buying cryogenic liquid oxygen tankers from foreign countries quickly or sending oxygen tankers from their plants in different parts of the country.

