Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki to Stop Selling Diesel Cars in India From April 2020

Maruti Suzuki will phase out all diesel cars from April 1, 2020, said MSI Chairman RC Bhargava.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki to Stop Selling Diesel Cars in India From April 2020
Suzuki Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday said it will phase out all diesel cars from its portfolio with effect from April 1, 2020. "From April 1, 2020 we will not be selling diesel cars," MSI Chairman RC Bhargava told reporters here. The company currently sells a range of diesel vehicles. Around 23 per cent of all units sold by the company in the domestic market currently are diesel cars.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) had earlier said that it will continue to manufacture diesel cars that customers can afford, thus ruling out stopping the production of diesel cars completely.

The cars are set to get costlier with the upcoming BS-VI emission norms from April next year. The auto major currently sells various cars with diesel powertrains, including S-Cross, Ciaz, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, and Swift. While the bigger cars are likely to continue, the carmaker is expected to pull the plug on small diesel cars in its portfolio.

Earlier, when asked if the company has decided to do away with diesel cars, MSI Chairman R C Bhargava told PTI: "No. We have said that we will not make diesel cars which we feel the customers will not be able to afford.

He also said there are some diesel cars which customers can afford and the company will make them. "It all depends on the customer, what his judgement is, what the customer will buy or not buy," he added.

Bhargava said smaller diesel cars would become expensive and thus out of reach for entry-level customers. "The customers will not buy the smaller ones," he said.

He added that with prices going up, no company would be interested in manufacturing small cars with diesel engines. When asked if he expects the market share of the company to go down with it doing away with small diesel cars, Bhargava replied in negative.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram