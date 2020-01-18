Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Maruti Suzuki to Train 800 Drivers Under Haryana’s Skill Development Mission

The candidates would be provided with the opportunity to understand various aspects of driving -- fatigue and stress management, developing the right attitude, controlling road rage and more.

News18.com

Updated:January 18, 2020, 6:29 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki Driver Training Program. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has undertaken a new initiative to train drivers under the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM). In the current year 2019-20, this program jointly initiated with Government of Haryana will cover 800 candidates. Training will be conducted at Maruti Suzuki operated Institute of Driving & Traffic Research (IDTR) at Bahadurgarh and at Rohtak. They are a joint venture between Haryana Transport Department and Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

The candidates would be provided with the opportunity to understand various aspects of driving -- fatigue and stress management, developing the right attitude, controlling road rage and sensitive situations, respect for other road users and preventive maintenance of vehicles.

Mr. Ajay Kumar Tomer, Executive Advisor, CSR, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki’s collaboration with Haryana Government is to make the Haryana local youth employable with good driving skills. The candidates will undergo a comprehensive training module, which will include training on driving as well as good driving behaviour. This skill training and behavioural change is important to make our roads safer.”

Mr. Raj Nehru, Mission Director-Haryana Skill Development Mission, Government of Haryana said, “We are extremely glad to be working together with Maruti Suzuki to impart LMV (Light Motor Vehicle) driving training to the youth through the IDTRs. Through skill development training, youth can access skilled employment opportunities and set up self-employment ventures to help them attain a sustainable livelihood and better quality of life.”

With this partnership of HSDM and IDTR, approximately 800 youths will be skilled in the first phase.

The training will include:

-- Maruti Suzuki’s IDTRs at Bahadurgarh and IDTR Rohtak will train 400 candidates each.

-- The training will be organized immediately and will be completed by March 2020.

-- The cost of training these 800 candidates will be borne by Haryana Skill Development Mission.

-- Also, the Haryana Government will bear the cost of obtaining driving license for these trainees.

-- The IDTRs will also assist the candidates to apply for a passport to make them more employable.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
