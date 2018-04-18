English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Maruti Suzuki Tops Utility Vehicle Segment With 27.53% Market Share in 2017-18

Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets (as on March 31, 2018). These comprise Maruti Suzuki Arena, NEXA and Commercial channel.

News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2018, 3:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Maruti Suzuki Tops Utility Vehicle Segment With 27.53% Market Share in 2017-18
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Maruti Suzuki India Limited attained leadership position in utility vehicles sales in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5% market share. Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki’s sale of utility vehicles reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6% over previous year sales of 195,741 units.

Also Read: Bollywood Star Farhan Akhtar Buys Himself Jeep Grand Cherokee

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “We thank our valued customers for their support. In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio. Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers. Our UV range of Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga revolve around best of design, technology and experience. Sales of Vitara Brezza increased by 36.7% in 2017-18, while it jumped by 44.4% for S-Cross and 4.1% for Ertiga.”

Also Watch: 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift - Detailed Image Gallery

Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets (as on March 31, 2018). These comprise Maruti Suzuki Arena, NEXA and Commercial channel. Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are sold from Maruti Suzuki Arena, while S-Cross is available at NEXA showrooms.

Also Watch: Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) | Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor

Recommended For You