Maruti Suzuki Tops Utility Vehicle Segment With 27.53% Market Share in 2017-18

Maruti Suzuki India Limited attained leadership position in utility vehicles sales in the domestic market in 2017-18, with over 27.5% market share. Riding on the success of models like Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki’s sale of utility vehicles reached 253,759 units in 2017-18, growing 29.6% over previous year sales of 195,741 units.Speaking on the achievement, Mr. R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “We thank our valued customers for their support. In recent years the company has systematically widened its utility vehicle portfolio. Each of the offerings is distinctively placed and offers immense value to customers. Our UV range of Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga revolve around best of design, technology and experience. Sales of Vitara Brezza increased by 36.7% in 2017-18, while it jumped by 44.4% for S-Cross and 4.1% for Ertiga.”Maruti Suzuki has 2,627 sales outlets (as on March 31, 2018). These comprise Maruti Suzuki Arena, NEXA and Commercial channel. Vitara Brezza and Ertiga are sold from Maruti Suzuki Arena, while S-Cross is available at NEXA showrooms.