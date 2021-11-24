Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu Opens First Vehicle Scrapping Unit Facility in Noida

Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India (MSTI) has commenced the operations of its End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) scrapping and recycling unit. Notably, the facility was inaugurated by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. The 10,993 sq.m. facility has a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 ELVs annually. It has been built with an investment of over Rs 44 crore, the facility uses “modern and technologically advanced machines to dismantle and scrap ELVs in a scientific manner".

Besides, aligning with the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, the company said that all the equipment being used at the facility is manufactured in India. “I would request Maruti and other stakeholders to build and create an ecosystem of similar scrapping and recycling units across the country. This would make the roads safer, air cleaner and the raw material cheaper for their cars," Gadkari said.

At the inauguration, Kenichi Ayukawa, Chairman, MSTI and Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said: “Till now there was no scientific, clean and healthy way to dispose a car at its end-of-life. MSTI uses global process methodology to address this gap."

“This is just the beginning. With our partners, we are committed to setting up more such modern ELV scrap and recycle centres in India."

MSTI was established in 2019 as a 50:50 joint venture between Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) and Toyota Tsusho Group (Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) & Toyota Tsusho India Private Limited (TTIPL).

