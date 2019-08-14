Maruti Suzuki True Value Expands to 250 Outlets in 151 Cities in India

Maruti Suzuki’s pre-owned sales channel “True Value” has completed two years of operation. Maruti Suzuki’s new True Value has expanded to over 250 digitally-integrated independent showrooms in 151 cities. In the last two years, True Value has sold over 8 lakh units with Alto, WagonR and Swift being the most popular models. The True Value buyers are mostly in the age group 25-45 years.

Speaking on the same, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India said, “At True Value, our focus is to offer a reliable, professional and hassle-free pre-owned car buying experience to customers. Aligning with market trends, the new True Value outlets offer a seamless amalgamation of online to the offline car buying experience. True Value boasts of independent pre-owned showrooms, based on digital technology for utmost customer convenience and satisfaction.”

“From a customer car-buying cycle, True Value emerges as one of the first touch-points. Hence, we aim at offering transparency, quality and reliability through pre-owned Maruti Suzuki cars which are carefully selected, checked and refurbished before they reach the customers. We would like to thank all our customers for their constant support and belief in our brand offering.” he added.

Through True Value, every car’s ownership and servicing history are verified and documented. The service also offers online to offline purchase experience to customers across India. Customers can check the available True Value cars on the dedicated mobile app and True Value website. Customer can shortlist the vehicles online and then visit the showroom to experience these vehicles, helping him make an informed & hassle-free purchase decision. Evaluators at True Value use a digital application to assess every car on multiple aspects. These include engine, suspension, brakes, electrical fittings and equipment, transmission and steering control, to cover car’s complete health

After digital evaluation and refurbishment, every car is digitally certified at True Value. If the car meets the necessary parameters, it is branded as a “True Value Certified” car. A “True Value Certified” car comes with up to 1 Year Warranty and 3 free services.

